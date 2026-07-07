Türkiye commits to procure long-range Atmaca cruise missiles, NATO deputy chief says 6 NATO allies also join initiative for large-scale development, procurement of low-cost ground-launched cruise missiles

Missile and 155 mm ammunition projects have combined value of around $1.6B, Radmila Shekerinska says

Türkiye has committed to procuring a significant number of ground-launched long-range Atmaca cruise missiles, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska said Tuesday, as allies seek to expand defense production and strengthen long-range strike capabilities.

Speaking at the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum, held as part of the 36th NATO Leaders Summit in Ankara, Shekerinska said six allies had also joined an initiative for the large-scale development and procurement of low-cost ground-launched cruise missiles.

Shekerinska added that, together with 155 mm ammunition projects, the total value of the initiatives had reached approximately $1.6 billion.

The announcement came as NATO allies gathered in the Turkish capital for the July 7-8 summit, where defense industrial capacity, ammunition production, deterrence and support for Ukraine are among the central agenda items.

The NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum brings together senior alliance officials, allied and partner representatives, and industry leaders to discuss defense production, investment and innovation at a time when the alliance is pressing members to replenish stocks and increase output.

The Atmaca family, developed by Turkish defense firm Roketsan, is among Türkiye’s key domestically produced missile programs. The ground-launched Atmaca system is designed as a long-range cruise missile launched from tactical wheeled vehicles against strategic ground targets.

According to Roketsan, the missile features high-precision strike capability, resistance to countermeasures, all-weather operational capability, mission planning, target update, retargeting and mission abort functions via data link.

Türkiye has in recent years expanded its defense industry output across missiles, drones, air defense systems, armored vehicles and ammunition, while positioning its domestic defense sector as a contributor to NATO’s collective deterrence and industrial resilience.