'Without a doubt, this event is generating a great deal of interest, including our own. We will, of course, be monitoring all the news and information coming from Ankara,' says Kremlin spokesman says

Kremlin says Russia 'closely monitors' NATO summit 'Without a doubt, this event is generating a great deal of interest, including our own. We will, of course, be monitoring all the news and information coming from Ankara,' says Kremlin spokesman says

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow will closely monitor developments at the NATO summit in Ankara, anticipating that discussions will be heavily focused on Russia.

"Without a doubt, this event is generating a great deal of interest, including our own. We will, of course, be monitoring all the news and information coming from Ankara," Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

The official noted that Russia had heard numerous statements ahead of the summit concerning Moscow, describing them as "confrontational" rather than aimed at dialogue or constructive engagement.

"In the context of preparations for this summit, we heard many statements concerning our country. Unfortunately, these were not statements about constructive interaction and dialogue, but rather statements of a confrontational nature," he said.

He added: "Let's see what documents all of this will result in, what statements will be made, what papers will be signed, and what will be said during the bilateral meetings that will take place on the sidelines."

Peskov also said additional NATO arms deliveries to Ukraine would not prevent Russia from continuing its "special military operation" until its objectives are achieved.

"Ukraine is constantly requesting new types of weapons, both defensive and offensive," he said. "This cannot in any way prevent the continuation of the special military operation until its goals are achieved," he stressed.

At the same time, Peskov said Russia maintains working-level contacts with the US and hopes Washington's efforts to move the conflict toward a peaceful settlement will ultimately succeed.

"We continue to maintain contacts with the Americans through working channels. We hope their efforts to steer the situation toward a peaceful course will be successful. As President Putin has repeatedly said, we remain open to that," he said.

Peskov also said Russian forces continue military operations, describing the capture of Ukraine's stronghold of Kostiantynivka as "a very important step" both tactically and strategically.

According to him, Russian forces were continuing efforts to establish what Moscow describes as a "security" or "buffer" zone along the border.

Peskov reiterated Russia's position about a preference for a diplomatic resolution of controversies with Ukraine.

"Everything could move onto a peaceful trajectory the moment the Kyiv regime shows goodwill and demonstrates readiness to make those important decisions that need to be made," he said.