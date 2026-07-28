Upper chamber votes 51-43 to invoke cloture on Trump's nominee to be top spy

US Senate advances Jay Clayton's nomination for director of national intelligence Upper chamber votes 51-43 to invoke cloture on Trump's nominee to be top spy

The US Senate on Monday advanced the nomination of Jay Clayton to serve as director of national intelligence, moving the confirmation process closer to a final vote.

Senators voted 51-43 to invoke cloture on Clayton's nomination, clearing a key procedural hurdle that limits debate and paves the way for a confirmation vote in the coming days.

Last month, President Donald Trump nominated Clayton, who currently serves as the US attorney for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, to become the top US spy.

If confirmed, Clayton would lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which coordinates the work of the US intelligence community, and serve as the president's principal intelligence adviser.

