Several drones reportedly target Erbil, Soran and Khalifan, with explosions heard across Kurdistan Region

Drone attacks target multiple areas in northern Iraq Several drones reportedly target Erbil, Soran and Khalifan, with explosions heard across Kurdistan Region

Multiple drones targeted various areas of northern Iraq early Tuesday, with explosions reported across the Kurdistan Region, according to local media.

The attacks targeted areas including Erbil, Soran and Khalifan, an Erbil-based media outlet reported.

The US-led coalition’s air defenses intercepted one drone over Erbil and shot down three others over the border district of Soran near Iran, the report said.

No information was available on casualties or damage.

On July 17, the northern Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on the region and called on Tehran to immediately halt the strikes.

Iran has repeatedly targeted camps belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah as well as a US military base and the US Consulate in Erbil.

In one recent attack, eight members of the Komala Revolutionary Toilers’ Organization of Iranian Kurdistan — which Iran listed as a terrorist organization — were reported killed in a missile strike on the group’s camp in Sulaymaniyah.

