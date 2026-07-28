Outcome of review will be an acceleration of NATO’s transition to 'stronger, more equitable and sustainable' alliance, says official

Pentagon launches US force posture review in Europe to shift greater defense responsibility to NATO allies Outcome of review will be an acceleration of NATO’s transition to 'stronger, more equitable and sustainable' alliance, says official

The Pentagon has launched a comprehensive review of US military force posture in Europe aimed at accelerating NATO allies' assumption of primary responsibility for the continent's conventional defense, Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby said Monday.

Colby said the Europe Posture Review follows an announcement by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the recent NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels and is intended to reassess the US military presence on the continent.

"As the Secretary laid out then, this will be a real review, designed to ensure that NATO is moving fast and irreversibly toward Europe taking primary responsibility for its conventional defense," he said on the US social media platform X.

Colby said the review is expected to accelerate NATO's transition toward a "stronger, more equitable and sustainable" alliance, building on policies pursued under US President Donald Trump to encourage European allies to assume a larger share of the defense burden.

"In doing so, the Review will further the goal of fully restoring NATO’s character as a powerful warfighting organization – a NATO 3.0. This will put NATO on the track for lasting, sustained success, especially as we confront simultaneous challenges across theaters," he added.

The review will assess US force posture in Europe to ensure that it aligns with the administration's 2025 National Security Strategy and 2026 National Defense Strategy, Colby said, adding that officials will develop a range of options based on strategic analysis and current geopolitical and military conditions.

Colby said he looks forward to working with Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and consulting closely with European allies, Congress and other parts of the US government as the review moves forward.

