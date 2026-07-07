Moscow reports new territorial gain in Kharkiv while Kyiv hits Russian fuel depot and plants

Russia claims capture another settlement as Ukraine strikes industrial, energy infrastructure Moscow reports new territorial gain in Kharkiv while Kyiv hits Russian fuel depot and plants

Moscow said on Tuesday that its forces have captured another settlement in Ukraine, while Kyiv reported strikes on energy and defense infrastructure targets inside Russia.

In its daily briefing, the Russian Defense Ministry said units of the North group of forces have taken control of Petro-Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region.

The ministry also said Russian forces have struck Ukrainian port infrastructure, energy facilities, logistics centers used by the Ukrainian military, and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 144 areas.

According to the ministry, Russian air defense systems intercepted 11 guided aerial bombs, 27 US-made HIMARS rockets, two long-range Neptune guided missiles, and 797 fixed-wing drones over the past day.

In addition, the Russian Black Sea Fleet destroyed six Ukrainian sea drones, it said.

Separately, Ukraine's General Staff said Ukrainian forces struck two Russian enterprises in Russia's Bryansk region, identifying them as the Kremniy EL Group facility in Bryansk and the Bryansky plant in the town of Seltso.

The General Staff also said Ukrainian forces hit a fuel depot at the Belgorod airfield.

The claims made by both sides could not be independently verified.