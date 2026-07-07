Türkiye to support large-scale production investments in innovative defense technologies with $5B under HIT-30 program, says Mehmet Fatih Kacir

Türkiye's HIT-30 defense tech call expected to attract international investment, says industry minister Türkiye to support large-scale production investments in innovative defense technologies with $5B under HIT-30 program, says Mehmet Fatih Kacir

Türkiye’s new call for innovative defense technologies under the HIT-30 Program is expected to help draw international investments to the country, said the nation’s industry and technology minister on Tuesday.

“I believe our Innovative Defense Technologies call under HIT-30 will pave the way for many international investments to be directed to Türkiye. We will provide these investments with many opportunities, from land allocation to other incentive mechanisms,” Mehmet Fatih Kacir told Anadolu on the sidelines of the Defense Industry Forum as part of NATO’s annual leaders’ summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Kacir said Türkiye prioritizes investments in high technology, telling how President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the HIT-30 High Technology Investment Program, which aims to support key investment areas in the country with $30 billion in state support by 2030.

He said many domestic and international investors had already applied for previously announced calls under the program.

“From next-generation mobility technologies to semiconductors, from artificial intelligence to data centers, we aim to bring next-generation technology investments to our country under the HIT-30 Program,” he said.

“Today, we announced the Innovative Defense Technologies call under HIT-30 and declared that we will support investments for the large-scale production of innovative defense technologies in Türkiye with $5 billion,” he added.

Kacir said the support package includes tax cuts, employment incentives, grants, and favorable financing opportunities.

'Call will attract international investments'

Kacir said one of the most critical issues in global geopolitics is turning innovation into industrial capability, adding that Türkiye stands out in transforming innovative defense projects into large-scale serial production investments.

He said the world is now talking about “NATO 3.0,” referring to a phase marked by rising defense investments in Europe, the growing importance of the defense industry, and the acceleration of programs designed to scale innovation in defense.

“In this period, I believe our Innovative Defense Technologies call under HIT-30 will pave the way for many international investments to be directed to Türkiye,” he said.

“Türkiye is an integral part of European value chains. In this sense, it is clear that Türkiye must play a very effective role in Europe’s security,” he added.

Kacir said European countries within the NATO alliance are expected to seek stronger industrial and technological cooperation with Türkiye.

“We will continue to increase our efforts to ensure that innovative defense technology investments are realized in our country,” he said.

'Aim is to further expand defense industry'

He also underlined the strong interaction between defense and civilian industries, saying the stronger a country’s industrial capacity and civilian production capabilities are, the greater its ability to transfer those capabilities to the defense sector.

He added that innovation achieved in defense can also be transferred to civilian fields, while dual-use technologies are expected to develop rapidly in the coming period.

“We aim to further expand the scale of our defense industry, which has already reached 4,000 companies and provides employment to 100,000 qualified human resources,” Kacir said.

He said Türkiye wants thousands of new small- and medium-sized enterprises and producers to enter the sector, develop innovative projects, and accelerate their scaling processes.

“Türkiye is a country of R&D and innovation. We have more than 13,000 technology startups in 114 technoparks, and we want the innovative projects of these technology startups to scale as well,” he said.

Kacir said the goals of the HIT-30 call align with NATO’s program to scale innovation, which is expected to be presented to leaders during this week’s NATO summit.

“Our goal is to enable investments that will rapidly scale innovative projects emerging from both SMEs and technology startups, direct private capital investments to this field, and accelerate this process in Türkiye with the catalytic role of public resources,” he said.

“Türkiye is one of Europe’s most important production powers. I hope the HIT-30 Innovative Defense Technologies call will play a much more accelerating role for all of Türkiye’s international cooperation,” he added.