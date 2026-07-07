I hope to see a more united NATO, stronger NATO, a stronger Europe in NATO," says Gunnarsdottir during 36th NATO Summit in Ankara

Iceland's foreign minister lauds Türkiye's defense industry as 'exemplary' for NATO I hope to see a more united NATO, stronger NATO, a stronger Europe in NATO," says Gunnarsdottir during 36th NATO Summit in Ankara

'We need now more innovation. And, of course, we need also Türkiye very much,' she adds



Iceland's Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir said Tuesday that Türkiye's performance in the defense industry is "exemplary" for NATO allies.

Speaking to Anadolu during the NATO Defense Industry Forum (NSDIF26), held on the sidelines of the first day of the 36th NATO Summit in Ankara, Gunnarsdottir said she is pleased to be back in Türkiye, adding that she is "optimistic" about the summit outcome.

"I hope to see a more united NATO, a stronger NATO, a stronger Europe in NATO," she said of the expected outcome of the summit.

Gunnarsdottir said she also expects the summit to demonstrate "strong and decisive support" for Ukraine.

Highlighting Türkiye's growing defense industry, she pointed to "huge opportunities" for cooperation between Iceland, Türkiye and other NATO allies, as the forum has showcased numerous innovative companies and emerging industries.

"We need now more innovation. And, of course, we need also Türkiye very much," she said, adding that "Türkiye is exemplary" when it comes to the defense industry.

Gunnarsdottir expressed optimism about expanding cooperation between Türkiye and Iceland, saying she looks forward to exploring new opportunities together as Türkiye prepares to open an embassy in Iceland.