12,000 evacuated as southern France continues to battle wildfires

[1/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[2/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[3/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[4/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: A view of damage as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[5/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: A view of damage as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[6/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[7/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[8/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[9/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: A view of street sign as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[10/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: A view of damage as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[11/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Firefighters are seen as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[12/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[13/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: A view of damage as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[14/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[15/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[16/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: A view of damage as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[17/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[18/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[19/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[20/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: A view of damage as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[21/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[22/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[23/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: A view of damage as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[24/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[25/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: A view of damage as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[26/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.

[27/27] VINCA, FRANCE - JULY 6: Smoke rises as a major wildfire burns out of control in the eastern French Pyrenees near Vinca, France on July 06, 2026. French authorities said the wildfire has burned more than 4,600 hectares, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 people, and injured at least five, including two firefighters seriously. More than 700 firefighters remain on the front lines as strong winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the blaze. The fire has injured at least five people, including two firefighters seriously, while several roads remain closed. French authorities warned that difficult weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming hours.