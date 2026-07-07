Pact was signed as Indonesian president hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jakarta on Tuesday

India to supply Brahmos cruise missile system, beyond-visual-range missiles to Indonesia Pact was signed as Indonesian president hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jakarta on Tuesday

India will supply Indonesia with the Brahmos cruise missile system and beyond-visual-range missiles, officials said on Tuesday.

This comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in the capital Jakarta.

New Delhi said the leaders reviewed the “full spectrum” of India-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing trade and investment, defense and security, maritime cooperation and other sectors.

“Both leaders also discussed issues of global and multilateral interest and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal wrote on US social media company X.

The talks concluded with 20 outcomes, including cooperation on the BrahMos missile system, an air-to-air missile cooperation agreement, and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in minerals and steel supply chain technology.

Modi is currently visiting Indonesia. It is his first bilateral visit since India and Indonesia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2018.

India and Indonesia cooperate across a wide range of military activities, while bilateral trade totaled $29.4 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Modi said Tuesday he was “confident that a golden chapter of India-Indonesia partnership begins today.”

During remarks to the media, Modi said that in an era of “global turmoil,” India believes the “role of dialogue and diplomacy has become more important than ever before.”