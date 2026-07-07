Mark Carney to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during visit

Canada's premier arrives in Ankara for NATO leaders summit Mark Carney to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during visit

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Ankara on Tuesday to attend the two-day 36th NATO summit.

Carney's aircraft landed at Ankara's Esenboga Airport, where he was welcomed by Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and other officials.

During his visit, Carney is also scheduled to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex.

The two-day NATO meeting will focus on implementing defense spending commitments agreed at the 2025 summit, sustaining military support for Ukraine and expanding defense industrial production. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to participate in summit events.