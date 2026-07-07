Venezuela quake death toll rises to 3,535 as recovery efforts continue

[1/23] ARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 6: Family members and volunteers continue searching for their loved ones amidst the rubble following the devastation caused by the June 24 earthquake in Caraballeda, Venezuela on July 6, 2026. Some have not yet lost hope of finding someone alive.

[2/23] CARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 06: Jefersson Caripe searches through the rubble of a collapsed building with volunteers in the Caribe area of La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 06, 2026, following twin earthquakes that struck the country's Caribbean coast. Caripe is searching for his two daughters, who remain missing after the disaster, while volunteers use shovels, picks and their bare hands to clear the debris. Before the earthquakes, Caripe and his wife operated a beachfront business in the area.

[3/23] CARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 06: Jefersson Caripe searches through the rubble of a collapsed building with volunteers in the Caribe area of La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 06, 2026, following twin earthquakes that struck the country's Caribbean coast. Caripe is searching for his two daughters, who remain missing after the disaster, while volunteers use shovels, picks and their bare hands to clear the debris. Before the earthquakes, Caripe and his wife operated a beachfront business in the area.

[4/23] CARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 06: Jefersson Caripe searches through the rubble of a collapsed building with volunteers in the Caribe area of La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 06, 2026, following twin earthquakes that struck the country's Caribbean coast. Caripe is searching for his two daughters, who remain missing after the disaster, while volunteers use shovels, picks and their bare hands to clear the debris. Before the earthquakes, Caripe and his wife operated a beachfront business in the area.

[5/23] CARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 06: Jefersson Caripe searches through the rubble of a collapsed building with volunteers in the Caribe area of La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 06, 2026, following twin earthquakes that struck the country's Caribbean coast. Caripe is searching for his two daughters, who remain missing after the disaster, while volunteers use shovels, picks and their bare hands to clear the debris. Before the earthquakes, Caripe and his wife operated a beachfront business in the area.

[6/23] CARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 06: Jefersson Caripe searches through the rubble of a collapsed building with volunteers in the Caribe area of La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 06, 2026, following twin earthquakes that struck the country's Caribbean coast. Caripe is searching for his two daughters, who remain missing after the disaster, while volunteers use shovels, picks and their bare hands to clear the debris. Before the earthquakes, Caripe and his wife operated a beachfront business in the area.

[7/23] CARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 06: Jefersson Caripe searches through the rubble of a collapsed building with volunteers in the Caribe area of La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 06, 2026, following twin earthquakes that struck the country's Caribbean coast. Caripe is searching for his two daughters, who remain missing after the disaster, while volunteers use shovels, picks and their bare hands to clear the debris. Before the earthquakes, Caripe and his wife operated a beachfront business in the area.

[8/23] CARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 06: Jefersson Caripe searches through the rubble of a collapsed building with volunteers in the Caribe area of La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 06, 2026, following twin earthquakes that struck the country's Caribbean coast. Caripe is searching for his two daughters, who remain missing after the disaster, while volunteers use shovels, picks and their bare hands to clear the debris. Before the earthquakes, Caripe and his wife operated a beachfront business in the area.

[9/23] CARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 06: Jefersson Caripe searches through the rubble of a collapsed building with volunteers in the Caribe area of La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 06, 2026, following twin earthquakes that struck the country's Caribbean coast. Caripe is searching for his two daughters, who remain missing after the disaster, while volunteers use shovels, picks and their bare hands to clear the debris. Before the earthquakes, Caripe and his wife operated a beachfront business in the area.

[10/23] CARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 06: Jefersson Caripe searches through the rubble of a collapsed building with volunteers in the Caribe area of La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 06, 2026, following twin earthquakes that struck the country's Caribbean coast. Caripe is searching for his two daughters, who remain missing after the disaster, while volunteers use shovels, picks and their bare hands to clear the debris. Before the earthquakes, Caripe and his wife operated a beachfront business in the area.

[11/23] CARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 06: Jefersson Caripe searches through the rubble of a collapsed building with volunteers in the Caribe area of La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 06, 2026, following twin earthquakes that struck the country's Caribbean coast. Caripe is searching for his two daughters, who remain missing after the disaster, while volunteers use shovels, picks and their bare hands to clear the debris. Before the earthquakes, Caripe and his wife operated a beachfront business in the area.

[12/23] CARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 06: Jefersson Caripe searches through the rubble of a collapsed building with volunteers in the Caribe area of La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 06, 2026, following twin earthquakes that struck the country's Caribbean coast. Caripe is searching for his two daughters, who remain missing after the disaster, while volunteers use shovels, picks and their bare hands to clear the debris. Before the earthquakes, Caripe and his wife operated a beachfront business in the area.

[13/23] CARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 06: Residents wait near the rubble of collapsed buildings in the Caribe area of La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 06, 2026, following twin earthquakes that struck the country's Caribbean coast. Search and rescue efforts continue in the area as families await news of missing relatives.

[14/23] ARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 6: Family members and volunteers continue searching for their loved ones amidst the rubble following the devastation caused by the June 24 earthquake in Caraballeda, Venezuela on July 6, 2026. Some have not yet lost hope of finding someone alive.

[15/23] ARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 6: Family members and volunteers continue searching for their loved ones amidst the rubble following the devastation caused by the June 24 earthquake in Caraballeda, Venezuela on July 6, 2026. Some have not yet lost hope of finding someone alive.

[16/23] ARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 6: Family members and volunteers continue searching for their loved ones amidst the rubble following the devastation caused by the June 24 earthquake in Caraballeda, Venezuela on July 6, 2026. Some have not yet lost hope of finding someone alive.

[17/23] ARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 6: Family members and volunteers continue searching for their loved ones amidst the rubble following the devastation caused by the June 24 earthquake in Caraballeda, Venezuela on July 6, 2026. Some have not yet lost hope of finding someone alive.

[18/23] ARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 6: Family members and volunteers continue searching for their loved ones amidst the rubble following the devastation caused by the June 24 earthquake in Caraballeda, Venezuela on July 6, 2026. Some have not yet lost hope of finding someone alive.

[19/23] ARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 6: Family members and volunteers continue searching for their loved ones amidst the rubble following the devastation caused by the June 24 earthquake in Caraballeda, Venezuela on July 6, 2026. Some have not yet lost hope of finding someone alive.

[20/23] ARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 6: Family members and volunteers continue searching for their loved ones amidst the rubble following the devastation caused by the June 24 earthquake in Caraballeda, Venezuela on July 6, 2026. Some have not yet lost hope of finding someone alive.

[21/23] ARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 6: Family members and volunteers continue searching for their loved ones amidst the rubble following the devastation caused by the June 24 earthquake in Caraballeda, Venezuela on July 6, 2026. Some have not yet lost hope of finding someone alive.

[22/23] ARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 6: Family members and volunteers continue searching for their loved ones amidst the rubble following the devastation caused by the June 24 earthquake in Caraballeda, Venezuela on July 6, 2026. Some have not yet lost hope of finding someone alive.

[23/23] ARABALLEDA, VENEZUELA - JULY 6: Family members and volunteers continue searching for their loved ones amidst the rubble following the devastation caused by the June 24 earthquake in Caraballeda, Venezuela on July 6, 2026. Some have not yet lost hope of finding someone alive.