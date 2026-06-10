Lower chamber approves legislation in 214-212 vote, sending it to Trump's desk for signature

US House passes immigration enforcement bill Lower chamber approves legislation in 214-212 vote, sending it to Trump's desk for signature

The US House of Representatives passed a $69.5 billion budget reconciliation package Tuesday to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol through 2029.

The lower chamber approved the legislation in a 214-212 vote. Independent Rep. Kevin Kiley joined all Democrats in opposing the bill.

The measure passed both chambers and now moves to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the passage of the funding package and criticized Democrats for opposing it.

"With today’s vote, House and Senate Republicans have officially ended the third Democrat government shutdown of this Congress," he said.

"Critical agencies and critical functions" of the federal government will be funded for the next three years, he said, adding it is "rather shocking" to Republicans that Democrats wanted none of it.

"This is good news for everybody, except Washington Democrats. They gained absolutely nothing from their reckless crusade to return our country to open borders and unfettered mass migration," he said.

The measure marks the second reconciliation bill approved by Republicans during Trump's second term. The first, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, was enacted last year and extended the president's signature tax cuts.

