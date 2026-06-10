IRGC says drone attack launched after US strikes on southern Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims it downed US MQ-9 drone, targeted Fifth Fleet in Bahrain IRGC says drone attack launched after US strikes on southern Iran

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed early Wednesday that it shot down a US MQ-9 drone over southern Bushehr province and launched a drone attack targeting the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

In a statement, the IRGC said the attack on the Bahrain-based fleet came in response to recent American strikes on Jask, Sirik and Qeshm in southern Iran.

It said the US strikes damaged a telecommunications tower in Sirik and destroyed two water tanks in the city’s Bamani district.

The IRGC added that its naval forces launched the drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet at 2.30 am local time.

“The clashes are ongoing,” the statement said, warning that “heavier responses” would follow if attacks continue.

The developments came hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the completion of what it described as “self-defense” strikes against Iran.

CENTCOM said US fighter jets struck Iranian air defense systems and radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz in response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter in a previous incident.