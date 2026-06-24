CENTCOM says it killed Ali Husayn al-'Ulaywi in airstrike in northwestern Syria on June 19

US Central Command says it killed senior Daesh leader in Syria strike CENTCOM says it killed Ali Husayn al-'Ulaywi in airstrike in northwestern Syria on June 19

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that its forces killed a senior Daesh (ISIS) member in a recent airstrike conducted in northwestern Syria.

US forces “conducted an airstrike in northwest Syria, June 19, that resulted in the death of a senior ISIS (Daesh) leader,” CENTCOM wrote in a statement through US social media platform X.

The strike killed Ali Husayn al-'Ulaywi as “part of ongoing US efforts to disrupt and eliminate terrorists seeking to attack Americans abroad or the US homeland,” it said, adding that US forces continue to work alongside regional partners.

“CENTCOM and our partners remain committed to rooting out remaining remnants of ISIS to ensure its enduring defeat,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

“We will continue to defend the U.S. homeland, our service members, and allies and partners across the region.”