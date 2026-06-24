Israeli troops open fire on vehicles in Nabatieh al-Fawqa and drone drops stun grenades on nearby town

Israeli army fires at 2 vehicles in southern Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation Israeli troops open fire on vehicles in Nabatieh al-Fawqa and drone drops stun grenades on nearby town

Israeli army forces opened fire Wednesday on two vehicles in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, in a new violation of a ceasefire framework reached following an interim agreement between the US and Iran.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported that Israeli soldiers fired at a vehicle in the al-Deir neighborhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in Nabatieh, and at another near a former army barracks in the same town.

No casualties were reported.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone dropped two stun grenades on the town of Baraashit in the Bint Jbeil district, according to the agency.

The NNA also reported intensive Israeli drone activity over the southern cities of Sidon and Tyre, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The attacks came a day after two people were killed and a third was wounded by Israeli gunfire while carrying out road-opening works in Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and launched negotiations in Switzerland on Sunday through Pakistani and Qatari mediation to reach a broader agreement ending their war that began when the US and Israel launched attacks on Tehran on Feb. 28.

The memorandum includes provisions affirming respect for Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During its latest offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, 2026, Israel’s offensive in Lebanon has killed 4,192 people, wounded 12,171 others and displaced more than one million people, according to Lebanese official figures.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul