Government and opposition panels resume US-backed negotiations mediated by Norway to address electoral reform, sanctions, and humanitarian relief

FACTBOX - Key delegations, demands, and shifts in Venezuela political talks Government and opposition panels resume US-backed negotiations mediated by Norway to address electoral reform, sanctions, and humanitarian relief

Key factions, including Nobel winner Maria Corina Machado’s bloc, remain outside

Representatives from the Venezuelan government and opposition factions have officially resumed formal political negotiations in a renewed attempt to break the nation’s prolonged institutional deadlock.

Mediated by Norway and operating under direct guidance and recognition from the US, the talks aim to establish guarantees for competitive elections, ease international sanctions, coordinate emergency humanitarian aid, and chart a structured path toward a democratic transition. The resumption of contacts marks the most significant diplomatic effort between Caracas and opposition delegates since the breakdown of the 2023 Barbados Agreement.

Key participants

The pro-government delegation is headed by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, brother of Acting President Delcy Rodriguez. Following an initial bilateral telephone call on Aug. 1 that formally launched the dialogue process, the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) unveiled its official negotiating team.

Joining Rodriguez on the government panel are Higher Education Minister Ana Maria San Juan, second vice president of the National Assembly America Perez, first vice president Pedro Infante, and prominent PSUV deputies Jorge Arreaza and Genesis Garvett.

The institutional opposition panel is led by Dinorah Figuera, a physician and senior member of the Primero Justicia party. Figuera leads the Delegate Commission of the National Assembly elected in 2015, the legislative body recognized by Washington and several foreign governments as Venezuela’s last democratic parliament.

Figuera’s negotiating team includes prominent opposition figures Marco Aurelio Quinones, Ramon Lopez, Jorge Millan, Juan Miguel Matheus, and Sergio Vergara, alongside an advisory committee comprising Macario Gonzalez, Julio Cesar Moreno, Desiree Barboza, and Elimar Diaz. Delegates primarily represent Primero Justicia and Voluntad Popular, two core political parties within the opposition coalition Plataforma Unitaria Democratica.



Importance of 2015 National Assembly

The prominent role assigned to the 2015 National Assembly in these negotiations underscores its ongoing geopolitical and financial significance. When the international community disputed the legitimacy of subsequent national elections, foreign courts and Washington recognized the 2015 legislature as the lawful entity authorized to manage Venezuela’s foreign state assets.

Under this legal framework, the 2015 assembly maintains administrative oversight over critical overseas holdings, including Houston-based refiner Citgo Petroleum, frozen state bank accounts, and gold reserves held at the Bank of England. Because any final settlement regarding debt restructuring, asset protection, or international sanctions modification requires the legal assent of this body, its delegates bring tangible financial leverage to the negotiation table.



The empty chairs

While the 2015 assembly handles institutional representation, opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado, alongside Edmundo Gonzalez, have maintained distance from direct participation in this specific negotiating panel while stopping short of rejecting the talks.

Machado and Gonzalez continue to uphold the results of the July 28, 2024 presidential election, maintaining that voting records demonstrated a decisive victory for Gonzalez before electoral authorities declared Nicolas Maduro the winner without releasing itemized precinct tallies.

Both leaders emphasized that they will judge the ongoing dialogue exclusively by concrete and verifiable benchmarks. Among their primary demands are the immediate release of all political prisoners, the full restoration of constitutional checks and balances, the lifting of administrative bans on opposition candidates, and a definitive timeline for free and fair elections.



Core demands and negotiation agenda

The agreed-upon negotiation agenda is structured around three primary pillars that combine immediate humanitarian relief with long-term political reform.

First, the parties will focus on managing humanitarian aid and emergency response, prioritizing the coordination of international relief and technical assistance following the devastating June 24 twin earthquakes that caused widespread destruction across northern Venezuela.

Second, the agenda addresses institutional and electoral reform, centered on reconstituting the National Electoral Council (CNE). Rebuilding the CNE is viewed as essential to establishing an independent electoral authority capable of managing candidate certification and organizing future national elections under qualified international observation.

Finally, the talks will target political rights and judicial independence. Key priorities under this pillar include restoring legal standing to opposition political parties currently under court intervention, lifting administrative disqualifications against banned or exiled leaders, protecting freedom of expression, and initiating a comprehensive overhaul of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to ensure a balanced transition.



Changing geopolitical dynamics

Political analysts say the current 2026 dialogue framework differs from past negotiation cycles due to the direct involvement of the US and significant shifts in the executive power.

Since 2014, Venezuela has experienced at least five major negotiation attempts, including high-profile talks in Santo Domingo (2017-2018) and Oslo/Barbados (2019-2023). Historically, these efforts repeatedly stalled due to various reasons.

Ruling authorities frequently utilized talks to de-escalate domestic protest momentum and relieve diplomatic pressure, subsequently abandoning commitments once immediate crises passed.

There have also been internal strategic disagreements between hardline factions seeking rapid government change and moderate factions favoring incremental reform allowing the government to divide opposition coalitions.

Past accords relied on non-binding memorandums without independent mechanisms to enforce compliance when state institutions were controlled by a single political force.

Following the Jan. 3 capture of Maduro by US forces and his subsequent federal indictment in New York, the current administration led by Acting President Delcy Rodriguez faces unprecedented international pressure. With Washington holding direct authority over sanctions relief and energy licensing, and opposition delegates holding legal sway over foreign assets, negotiators on both sides face compelling structural incentives to deliver verifiable results.