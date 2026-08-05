‘The disconnections of national electric system are direct consequences of the genocidal blockade of the United States against Cuba,' says foreign minister

Cuba blames US sanctions for nationwide power grid failures ‘The disconnections of national electric system are direct consequences of the genocidal blockade of the United States against Cuba,' says foreign minister

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on Tuesday blamed the US embargo for the country's repeated nationwide electricity outages.

"The disconnections of the national electric system (SEN) are direct consequences of the genocidal blockade of the United States against #Cuba, in particular of the energy siege," he said on the US social media platform X.

"This last one not only prevents the free importation of fuels. It blocks the entry into our country of parts and pieces necessary for the SEN, prevents collaboration with experts from other nations and hinders access to international financing."

The remarks came after another nationwide power grid collapse in Cuba, the latest in a series of major outages that have disrupted electricity supplies across the island nation in recent months.

The US Embassy in Havana on Monday advised US citizens currently in Cuba or planning to travel to the island to prepare for widespread disruptions, including reported cellphone and internet outages.

“Cuba’s electrical grid is increasingly unstable,” the embassy said, noting that the latest blackout marks the sixth total grid failure in 2026, with three occurring in July alone.

