'Every day that passes without progress toward these key objectives represents a step back for the Venezuelan people,' says Jeanne Shaheen

Bipartisan US senators introduce resolution backing 'free and fair' elections in Venezuela 'Every day that passes without progress toward these key objectives represents a step back for the Venezuelan people,' says Jeanne Shaheen

A bipartisan group of US senators introduced a resolution on Tuesday reaffirming support for "free and fair" elections in Venezuela.

The resolution was introduced by Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Jeanne Shaheen and Sen. Ted Cruz, and co-sponsored by Senators Tim Kaine, Rick Scott, Dick Durbin, Adam Schiff and Jacky Rosen.

Shaheen said a credible democratic transition in Venezuela depends on allowing its people to freely determine the country's future, accusing the government led by Delcy Rodriguez of failing to make meaningful progress toward holding elections or restoring democratic order.

She said the resolution reiterates the US demand for concrete steps toward elections, including the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining political prisoners and guarantees that all political actors, including opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, can safely return and participate freely in politics.

"Every day that passes without progress toward these key objectives represents a step back for the Venezuelan people and their broader struggle for a free, safe and democratic future," Shaheen said.

Cruz said free, fair and transparent elections are essential both for the Venezuelan people and US national security interests.

"A legitimately elected government would create the foundation for freedom and prosperity in Venezuela and establish the basis for a deep and long-term partnership with the United States, including security, counternarcotics, and economic cooperation," Cruz said.

Recently, President Donald Trump said Venezuela is not yet ready to hold elections, while praising Rodriguez and describing relations between the two countries as positive.

"As far as the elections in Venezuela, they're not really ready for them yet, but a lot of progress has been made," Trump told reporters at the White House.

After months of heightened tensions, the US captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3, triggering a series of developments, including Vice President and Oil Minister Rodriguez being sworn in as interim president, changes to the country's flagship oil law and the release of some political prisoners.

