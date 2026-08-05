Armed man arrested outside Trump golf course ahead of president's California visit Suspect identified as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele of Downey, California

An armed man was arrested outside President Donald Trump's Southern California golf course ahead of the president's planned visit to Los Angeles, local media reported Tuesday.

Citing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the reports said deputies arrested a suspicious individual on Sunday outside the Trump National Golf Club after federal agents reported seeing a person walking on the property.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele of Downey, California. Authorities said Taele was armed at the time of the arrest, and was also under investigation by the El Segundo Police Department in connection with a robbery case.

According to media reports, there is currently no indication that the suspect was plotting an attack against Trump, though the investigation remains ongoing.

