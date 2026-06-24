UN says security risks remain major concern in southern Lebanon

Security risks are a major concern in southern Lebanon, “particularly due to the widespread presence of unexploded ordnance and other explosive remnants of war,” the UN said Wednesday.

Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that authorities in several villages have issued warnings following reports of unexploded ordnance.

Haq said UN partners on the ground are increasingly alarmed by the lingering dangers. “Our partners warn that these hazards continue to endanger civilians and pose a serious obstacle to safe and sustainable returns,” he said.

He stressed that the situation continues to obstruct efforts by displaced families to go back home. “We continue to call for the protection of civilians and for conditions that allow displaced families to return home voluntarily, safely and with dignity,” Haq added.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During its latest offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, Israel’s offensive in Lebanon has killed 4,192 victims, wounded 12,171 and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanese figures.