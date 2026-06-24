'The war is going very well. As you know, we're winning by a lot,' says US president

Trump says Iran making 'very big concessions' 'The war is going very well. As you know, we're winning by a lot,' says US president

US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that Iran was offering significant concessions as negotiations for a final deal are set to continue next week.

"The war is going very well. As you know, we're winning by a lot. Iran is making very big concessions. We'll see what happens — but it has been very, very, very powerful," Trump told reporters at the Capitol.

Last week, Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” which is intended to pave the way for ending the war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran on Feb. 28.

Under the deal, Washington and Tehran are due to hold negotiations for 60 days, with the possibility of an extension, aimed at reaching a final agreement covering Iran’s nuclear program and international sanctions.

Mediator Pakistan said the technical-level talks will resume next week, following a temporary pause.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US expects Iran to comply with its obligations under the interim deal.

"The president has been very clear -- they need to keep those commitments. If they do, we'll keep forward. If not, the president will have options at his disposal for what to do about it. Let's hope they keep those commitments," he said.

After lunch with Senate Republicans, Trump told the reporters that Iran is being “very nice.”

"They're agreeing to everything that I want, and they have to, otherwise we just go back and do what we have to do," he added.