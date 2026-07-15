'The exercise of navigational rights and freedoms must be respected by all parties in accordance with international law,' says spokesperson

UN chief 'deeply concerned' by continuing military escalation in Middle East 'The exercise of navigational rights and freedoms must be respected by all parties in accordance with international law,' says spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the continued military escalation in the Middle East, calling on all parties to immediately de-escalate and return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"I can tell he's deeply concerned by the continuing military escalation in the Middle East region. He calls on all parties to take immediate steps for de-escalation and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

Dujarric warned that "a return to full-scale hostilities would exact an intolerable toll on civilians and have catastrophic consequences for international peace and security and the global economy."

He added that the UN chief "reiterates his call for the full restoration of international navigational rights and freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz."

"The exercise of navigational rights and freedoms must be respected by all parties in accordance with international law," Dujarric said.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The strait is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports from Gulf producers.