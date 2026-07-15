Airport runway came under attack by Yemeni government forces earlier this week

Yemen’s Houthis say Sanaa airport fully operational after airstrike Airport runway came under attack by Yemeni government forces earlier this week

Yemen's Houthi group claimed on Wednesday that Sanaa International Airport had resumed full operations after an attack by government forces earlier this week.

The announcement was made by Mohammed Quhaim, the transport and public works minister in the Houthis' unrecognized government, in remarks carried by the group's Saba News Agency.

Senior Houthi official Ali Al-Emad, a member of the group's political bureau, said early Wednesday that the group was working to rehabilitate the airport and remained committed to continuing flights from the facility.

Tensions have escalated in Yemen after the country's internationally recognized government said that its forces struck a runway at the Sanaa International Airport after the Houthis prevented Yemeni flights from landing and allowed an Iranian plane to land “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”​​​​​​​

The Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out the attack and launched a missile strike against Saudi territory, breaking years of calm.

There has been no Saudi comment on the Houthi claim.