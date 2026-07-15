‘Treasury will continue to target and disrupt the illicit procurement networks that fund Iran’s weapons programs and war machine,’ Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says

US sanctions 7 individuals, entities over alleged Iran weapons procurement network ‘Treasury will continue to target and disrupt the illicit procurement networks that fund Iran’s weapons programs and war machine,’ Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions on seven individuals and entities accused of supporting an international network involved in procuring weapons for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The sanctions target individuals and companies in Iran, Russia, Italy and Nigeria that Washington says helped facilitate weapons procurement efforts on behalf of the IRGC by allegedly using foreign aviation and transport firms, financial channels and travel coordinators to conceal the group’s involvement.

According to a Treasury Department statement, the network was allegedly used to support Iran’s weapons production and proliferation activities, including efforts to obtain military equipment and move related materials and personnel across international borders.

Among those sanctioned is Iranian national Behrouz Namazi, identified by the Treasury as general director of Tehran-based Nika Jet Company, which provides services related to aircraft parts and drones. The department said Namazi sought to acquire weapons on behalf of the IRGC.

The sanctions also target Nika Jet Company, Nigeria-based Vanguard Tactical Supply Limited, which the Treasury described as an intermediary in Namazi’s procurement efforts, and Italian national Dounia Ettaib, who was accused of knowingly participating in weapons procurement activities.

Russian nationals Mariya Vladimirovna Selina and Vadim Anatolyevich Druzhbin were also sanctioned. Selina, a financial department head at Moscow-based aviation transportation company Avratek OOO, was accused of supporting procurement efforts, while Druzhbin was alleged to have coordinated travel arrangements and previously helped organize Iranian shipments.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the statement that “President (Donald) Trump has been clear that Iran must denuclearize,” adding: “Treasury will continue to target and disrupt the illicit procurement networks that fund Iran’s weapons programs and war machine.”

The Treasury said the latest measures build on previous sanctions announced in May and June targeting procurement networks allegedly linked to the IRGC and Iran’s Center for Innovation and Technology Cooperation.