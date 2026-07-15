- Law's main provision strips legal opinions issued by attorney general of binding status, making them non-binding recommendations that government can disregard

Israel’s Knesset passes law curbing powers of government's legal adviser - Law's main provision strips legal opinions issued by attorney general of binding status, making them non-binding recommendations that government can disregard

Israel's Knesset (parliament) gave final approval on Wednesday to a law aimed at curbing the powers of the government's legal adviser, advancing another key judicial overhaul measure backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.

The bill passed its second and third readings by 61-51 votes, according to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The law's main provision strips legal opinions issued by the attorney general, who serves as the government's legal adviser, of their binding status, making them non-binding recommendations that the government is free to disregard.

According to Israel's Channel 12, the legislation also splits the attorney general's responsibilities into two separate positions. One will serve as the government's legal adviser and represent the state in civil matters, while a separate prosecutor general will assume exclusive authority over criminal cases and public prosecutions.

The law gives the justice minister authority to resolve disputes over the division of powers between the two offices.

Under the legislation, the government will appoint the legal adviser based on a recommendation from the prime minister and justice minister, with the office holder's term tied to the government's tenure.

The government will also be able to dismiss the legal adviser over disagreements that hinder cooperation, inappropriate conduct, refusal to perform official duties, or the opening of a criminal investigation against the office holder.

The law requires the legal adviser to assist the government in implementing its policies and allows the government to determine that the legal adviser's opinion on a particular issue does not reflect its interpretation of the law.

It also authorizes the government to appoint a lawyer from outside the public service to represent the state if the legal adviser is unable to present the government's position or is deemed not to represent it adequately.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Netanyahu was absent from the vote, as he did during votes on other legislation passed this week as part of what it described as a “legislative marathon” linked to a political deal with the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism.

As part of the same package, the Knesset approved the Basic Law: Torah Study on Monday and passed legislation on Tuesday freezing the arrest of ultra-Orthodox draft evaders, but Israel's Supreme Court suspended the implementation of this law early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 reported that the Association for Civil Rights in Israel filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the legislation, arguing that it endangers human rights, weakens the rule of law and undermines a key safeguard against the unlawful exercise of government authority.