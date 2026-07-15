UN chief appoints Spanish premier as co-chair of UN Sustainable Development Group Pedro Sanchez to serve alongside Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as co-chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group, the UN spokesperson's office announced Wednesday.

According to the statement, Sanchez will serve alongside Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who will continue in her role as co-chair.

In the statement, the UN chief underscored "the urgent need to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals" and welcomed Sanchez's leadership in advancing sustainable development.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocates are influential leaders who support the secretary-general in raising global ambition and action to help achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Guterres also expressed appreciation to former co-chair and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his service.