Iranian media says US Lucas-type drone destroyed by IRGC firing systems

Iran's IRGC shoots down US drone in Bandar Abbas: Iranian media Iranian media says US Lucas-type drone destroyed by IRGC firing systems

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) shot down a US Lucas-type drone in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Wednesday, Iranian media said.

The drone was "destroyed” by the IRGC firing systems, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

There was no US comment on the Iranian claim.

Early Wednesday, Iranian media reported a US strike on Hengam Island in southern Iran as military escalation between Washington and Tehran continued to rage on in the Middle East.

The two sides have exchanged attacks in recent days despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.