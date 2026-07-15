Russia calls for immediate halt to military hostilities in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz Moscow regrets renewed confrontation after signing of Islamabad Memorandum opened diplomatic prospects

Russia is deeply concerned by the resumption of military hostilities in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said Moscow is calling on all parties to return to negotiations.

"We are extremely concerned about the resumption of military actions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. The unpredictable course of events threatens the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the conflict," she said.

Moscow particularly regretted that the renewed confrontation came after the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum, which had created an opportunity for a diplomatic settlement, she noted.

The spokeswoman added that the negotiating process had been made possible through "the energetic efforts of Pakistani and Arab mediators, who genuinely worked toward achieving results."

"We must not allow their efforts to be destroyed," she stressed.

Zakharova warned that further escalation in the Gulf risks undermining broader efforts to stabilize the Middle East.

"The negative scenario unfolding in the Persian Gulf undermines the priority task for the Middle East of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. There is a real threat of the regional crisis expanding on land, at sea and in the air, with extremely negative geopolitical consequences," she said.

Zakharova urged all parties to abandon "a cycle of escalation" and resume political dialogue.

"We call on all parties to abandon the logic of confrontation and return to the negotiating table. It is necessary to recognize the unsustainability of the approach of 'escalation in response to escalation,' which causes serious harm to civilians and national economies," she said.

According to the spokeswoman, the latest developments further demonstrated "the futility of military methods" and the lack of any reasonable alternative to a political settlement.

Countries of the Middle East, particularly the Gulf's coastal Arab states and Iran, should play the leading role in creating "a reliable and inclusive regional security architecture," while outside powers should encourage dialogue rather than deepen divisions, she said.

Russia, which maintains relations with all countries involved, remains ready to work with "any constructive partners" to promote lasting regional stability, she noted.

Zakharova also referred to Russia's updated concept for collective security in the Persian Gulf, adopted in May, saying it was aimed at strengthening regional stability.

"We once again call for an immediate halt to the exchange of strikes and the resumption of dialogue in order to find a path toward lasting peace in the region," she said. "We intend to actively facilitate this process through contacts with all parties involved."