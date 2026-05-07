Move comes after UAE reported attacks by Tehran despite Iranian denial

UAE forms national committee to document damage caused by Iranian attacks Move comes after UAE reported attacks by Tehran despite Iranian denial

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday formed a national committee to document the damage caused by Iranian attacks against the Gulf state.

According to the state news agency WAM, UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a decree to form the committee in a move that “reflects the UAE’s institutional approach to documenting violations according to the highest legal and technical standards.”

"The committee consists of a broad range of representatives from several vital federal and local ministries and entities, reflecting institutional integration that brings together security, judicial, technical, and economic bodies," it added.

WAM said the committee has a broad mandate, including “documenting and monitoring all incidents of attacks and military actions associated with the Iranian aggression, while carefully verifying their nature, timing, and field circumstances to ensure the establishment of a comprehensive and coherent account of events.”

The committee is tasked with “collecting and analyzing evidence, documents, and technical, engineering, medical, and forensic reports in accordance with nationally and internationally recognized standards for documenting international crimes, while ensuring the integrity of the legal chain of custody to enhance the reliability and legal admissibility of such evidence,” it added.



The agency said the committee will communicate with relevant international organizations and bodies through official channels "to ensure the accuracy and credibility of documentation efforts."



The UAE reported two days of missile and drone attacks from Iran earlier this week, though Tehran denied conducting any strikes on the UAE territory.



Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul