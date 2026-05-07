Several explosion-like sounds were reported near southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island

Israel denies involvement in explosions in southern Iran Several explosion-like sounds were reported near southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island

Israel denied any involvement in explosions reported in southern Iran on Thursday evening, according to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

“Following reports of explosions from an ‘unknown source’ heard in Iran, Israel denies any connection to the events,” the report said.

The denial comes after several explosion-like sounds were heard Thursday evening near the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

The Tasnim news agency also reported explosions in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm, citing local sources.

The state broadcaster IRIB said an explosion was heard at Bahman passenger pier on Qeshm Island.

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency reported that Iranian missile fire targeted "enemy units" in the Strait of Hormuz after a US attack on an Iranian oil tanker, forcing them to retreat.