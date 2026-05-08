Armenia-Türkiye thaw: A ‘strategic moment’ for South Caucasus peace

A flurry of diplomatic activity in Yerevan has signaled a "new chapter" for the South Caucasus, as Armenian officials and EU mediators push for the full normalization of relations with Türkiye and a permanent peace with Azerbaijan.

Calling the current atmosphere a "strategic moment in time," Magdalena Grono, the EU special representative for the South Caucasus, said the region is beginning to achieve a level of stability that is "extremely welcome."

"The two leaderships in Baku and Yerevan have been very brave in opening a possibly new chapter," Grono told Anadolu in an exclusive interview.

She said reopening the Armenia-Türkiye border would enable Armenia to "integrate in deeper trade" while advancing "transit and connectivity agendas."

"Everybody is welcoming the opportunities that this brings, and we are, of course, from the EU side, very much hoping for progress in both the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, institutionalization, but also in the normalization, full normalization, between Armenia and Türkiye," she underlined.

Normalization between Ankara and Yerevan is deeply intertwined to the broader "South Caucasus Peace" framework.

Türkiye has consistently maintained a policy of coordination with Azerbaijan regarding its steps with Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday that he hopes to visit Azerbaijan in 2028 for the next European Political Community (EPC) summit.

“I hope that I will have the opportunity to visit Azerbaijan in 2028 for the EPC summit,” Pashinyan said at the EPC summit held in Yerevan.

He noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan had mutually supported each other’s candidacies to host future EPC summits.

Pashinyan also stressed that it marked the first time an Azerbaijani president participated in an event hosted in Armenia, albeit via videoconference.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said dialogue between Ankara and Yerevan has seen a "rapid increase" over the past two years, highlighting the "historic" visit by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to Armenia.

Speaking to Anadolu, Kostanyan said "multi-dimensional talks" involving several ministries are underway on issues including cultural heritage and transport infrastructure.



'No obstacles' to normalization

Sargis Khandanyan, chair of Armenia’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, emphasized that the government’s "regionalization" of foreign policy will remain a priority regardless of upcoming elections in Armenia.

"I think there are not going to be major shifts after the elections... we are going to continue the balance and balancing for the policy," Khandanyan told Anadolu.

The upcoming June 7 parliamentary elections are viewed as a critical referendum on Armenian Pashinyan’s "Crossroads of Peace" policy aimed at strengthening Armenia’s connectivity with neighboring Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Türkiye, while fostering regional cooperation and mutual understanding among nations.

Pashinyan argues that Armenia’s long-term security and sovereignty depend on shifting from a "security through military alliance" model to one based on "security through regional integration," asserting that opening the borders is the only way to prevent further isolation.

On Monday, Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said that the normalization and peace process achieved between Türkiye and Armenia in the South Caucasus is "extremely valuable" and "will serve as an example and inspiration for others all around the world.

According to Yilmaz, “progress is being made day by day in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, with mutual positive steps being taken,” while parallel efforts between Türkiye and Armenia are “creating a new atmosphere in the South Caucasus.”

“This is one of the most strategic regions in the world. It has historically been a transit region. We believe that as peace and normalization are achieved in the South Caucasus, first and foremost, everyone living in this region will benefit. Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Türkiye -- all countries will benefit,” he said.

According to Khandanyan, "there is no single political reason from our perspective that blocks this process."