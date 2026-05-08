European Greens accuse von der Leyen of contradicting campaign pledges amid energy crisis

European Green Party leaders on Friday accused European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s European People’s Party (EPP) of acting contrary to its election campaign pledges, while calling for a stronger push toward renewable energy amid Europe’s ongoing energy crisis.

Speaking at a press conference following the Green Leadership Council meeting in Brussels, co-chair Vula Tsetsi said the EPP had campaigned as “pro-rule of law, pro-European and pro-Ukraine,” but argued that its current political conduct contradicts those commitments.

"And this was the motto of Mrs. Von der Leyen... and they are doing exactly the opposite," Tsetsi said.

She also criticized what she described as cooperation between the EPP and the far right in the European Parliament, warning that such alliances risk empowering extremist narratives across the bloc.

Co-chair Ciaran Cuffe said Europe is facing a renewed energy crisis and warned that continued dependence on fossil fuels leaves the continent vulnerable to geopolitical shocks.

"We live in interesting times. Who'd ever thought that Trump would do more for European unity than Ursula von der Leyen ever did," Cuffe said, adding that Europe is "in a second energy crisis fueled by United States foreign policy in the Middle East."

He said rising energy and food prices are directly affecting households across Europe and argued that the response must be an accelerated green transition.

"If we keep our dependency on oil and gas, we continue to be vulnerable to the whims of autocrats and dictators, and the sooner we transition towards renewables and to green energy, the better," Cuffe said.

The remarks came as the European Green Party adopted a new declaration calling for deeper EU integration, the removal of veto powers in foreign policy decision-making, accelerated enlargement, and a rapid transition away from fossil fuels.

The declaration also stated that the UK’s future lies in the EU, adding that Greens are ready to welcome the country back and open political debate when it chooses to rejoin.