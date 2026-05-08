Israeli wounded in first strike on northern Israel since ceasefire Attack comes after Israel claimed targeting Hezbollah commander a day earlier

Israel said a citizen was wounded on Friday after it detected three rockets fired from Lebanon toward northern settlements, the first strike on Haifa since the April 17 ceasefire.

Sirens sounded in Haifa in northern Israel and the cities of Nahariya and Acre, according to the Israeli army and local media.

The army said its air force intercepted one projectile, while others landed in open areas.

An Israeli was wounded and a home was damaged in Nahariya by rocket fire from Lebanon, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported.

Israel, which has continued to violate the truce daily since it took effect, claimed the rocket fire marked "an additional violation of the ceasefire understandings by Hezbollah."

Israel on Thursday claimed killing Ahmed Ghaleb Ballout, a commander of Hezbollah, in an airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb Wednesday night. Hezbollah has not confirmed the death.

Despite the truce that is in place till mid-May, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its two-year-long devastation of Gaza.

Israel began its latest offensive in Lebanon on March, after Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war. Since then, it has killed more than 2,700 people, and displaced more than 1 million. It also maintains a so-called "buffer zone" inside Lebanon.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul​​​​​​

