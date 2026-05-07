Several explosion-like sounds heard near Iran’s Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Exact source and location of explosions remain unclear

Several explosion-like sounds were heard on Thursday evening near the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, Iranian media reported.

The semi-official Fars news agency said residents in Bandar Abbas heard multiple sounds resembling explosions from areas near the city.

The exact source and location of the explosions, however, remained unclear.

Fars later said parts of the commercial section of the Bahman pier were hit during what it described as an exchange of fire between Iranian armed forces and “enemy forces.”

Tasnim news agency also reported explosions heard in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm, citing local sources.

Sources told Tasnim the sounds may have been linked to operations by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy warning vessels over what it described as unauthorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz, though no official confirmation was immediately available.

Tasnim also reported there were signs of possible “hostile action” by the United Arab Emirates at the pier, but there was no official confirmation.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB also reported an explosion at the Bahman passenger pier on Qeshm Island, which Iranian media said had been earlier targeted during the war.

Separately, IRIB cited an informed military source as saying that Iranian missile fire targeted “enemy units” in the Strait of Hormuz following what it called a US attack on an Iranian oil tanker, forcing the units to retreat.

The Mehr news agency said the nature and dimensions of the incident remained under investigation, and that no official body has yet to comment on the explosions.

A Mehr correspondent in the region also said the explosions appeared to be linked to clashes in waters off Sirik county.

The reports come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, including confrontations involving Iranian and US naval forces.

The US-Iran war remains on a halt since Pakistan mediated a ceasefire on April 8, with efforts for a permanent end to the conflict underway.

While the strait remains largely blocked; the US has implemented a blockade of Iranian ports. It also suspended its Project Freedom meant to open the key waterway, giving a chance to diplomacy to succeed.