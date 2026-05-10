Attack on Bedias follows wave of deadly strikes that killed at least 25 people in Lebanon on Saturday

Israeli strike kills 1, injures 13 in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations Attack on Bedias follows wave of deadly strikes that killed at least 25 people in Lebanon on Saturday

One person was killed and 13 injured early Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting the southern Lebanese town of Bedias, despite a truce, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The ministry said the strike hit the town, without providing details.

The strike followed a wave of Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Saturday that killed at least 25 people, including two children, and injured several others, according to the Health Ministry.

Despite the ceasefire in place since April 17, which was later extended to mid-May, the Israeli army continues to conduct daily strikes in Lebanon and exchange fire with Hezbollah.

Israel's attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after the Iran war began in late February, have killed more than 2,700 people, and displaced over 1 million. It also maintains a so-called "buffer zone" on Lebanese territory. The US is again hosting peace talks between the two countries on May 14-15 in Washington.