Sirens sound in Bahrain due to possible attack Authorities urge citizens, residents to stay calm, move to nearest safe place

Sirens sounded across Bahrain due to a possible attack, the Interior Ministry said Sunday.

It urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

“The siren has been sounded,” it said, adding that people should follow updates through official channels.

The ministry recently announced that sirens were activated due to the possibility of an attack.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said earlier that it launched missile and drone attacks on American military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to recent US strikes on Iran.

The US military’s Central Command said it carried out strikes on targets in Iran, citing what it called Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.