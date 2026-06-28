Iranian force warns of tougher action against ‘violating vessels’ in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says strikes targeted 8 US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain Iranian force warns of tougher action against ‘violating vessels’ in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said early Sunday that missile and drone strikes targeted eight US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to recent American attacks on Iranian positions.

A statement by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency said the force indicated its naval and aerospace units carried out a “decisive” operation between 2 am and 3 am local time.

The Revolutionary Guard claimed the strikes targeted “key US military infrastructures,” including the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

It said the operation came after US forces attacked five Iranian coastal positions earlier Sunday under what it described as a pretext of confronting an Iranian operation against a “violating vessel.”

The force claimed that navigation arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz fall under coordination with Iran under the “Islamabad memorandum.”

The statement warned that “violating vessels” would face “stronger action than before,” and that any future attacks by the “enemy,” regardless of their scale or justification, would draw a “crushing response.”

It also warned that any violation of the ceasefire would halt “all ongoing processes” under the Islamabad memorandum.

Kuwait said earlier that its air defense systems were responding to “hostile” missile and drone threats, as Bahrain activated public warning sirens and urged residents to head to the nearest safe place.

It followed reports of several explosions in southern Iran, including in Sirik and on Qeshm Island, with Iranian media saying projectiles struck a telecommunications tower in Tahrouyi village.

The US military Central Command announced additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, saying US forces targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites and drone-related facilities following what it described as continued Iranian actions against commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz.