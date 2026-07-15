Alert comes as tensions continue to escalate between Iran and US

Sirens sound in Bahrain amid Iran-US escalation Alert comes as tensions continue to escalate between Iran and US

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain on Wednesday evening as regional tensions continue to escalate amid an exchange of attacks between Iran and the US.

"Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the Interior Ministry said in a statement on the US social media company X.

The ministry did not provide a reason for activating the sirens.

The alert came as tensions have escalated between Iran and the US in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with American forces striking Iran, and Tehran responding with attacks on US military bases across the region, including in the Gulf countries, despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.