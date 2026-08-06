Resumption follows temporary suspension that remains in effect through August 7

Qatar Airways to resume flights to Kuwait, Bahrain, Erbil starting from Aug. 8 Resumption follows temporary suspension that remains in effect through August 7

Qatar Airways, Qatar's national carrier, announced on Thursday that it will resume flights to Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq's northern governorate of Erbil as of Aug. 8

"Starting 8 August 2026, Qatar Airways will resume flights to Bahrain (BAH), Erbil (EBL), and Kuwait (KWI)," the airline posted on US social media company X.

The airline also urged passengers to check its official channels for the latest flight updates.

The announcement follows a temporary suspension of flights to the three destinations that remains in effect through Aug. 7. The suspension came amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East.