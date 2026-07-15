Russian energy minister holds talks in Beijing as US lawmakers propose secondary sanctions on Russian energy purchases

Moscow, Beijing strengthen energy cooperation amid sanctions threat Russian energy minister holds talks in Beijing as US lawmakers propose secondary sanctions on Russian energy purchases

The Russian Energy Ministry said Wednesday that its head, Sergey Tsivilev, held talks with Wang Hongzhi, who leads China's National Energy Administration, during a visit to Beijing.

The ministry said the sides discussed cooperation across the energy sector at a meeting, which was attended by Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov.

The officials reviewed the state of Russia-China cooperation in various areas of the fuel and energy sector and noted the strong momentum of energy ties, according to the ministry.

"Tsivilev and Wang underscored the importance of further strengthening cooperation, maintaining constructive dialogue and expanding partnership on issues of mutual interest," it said.

The ministers also exchanged views on energy cooperation within multilateral organizations, including APEC, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

The discussions covered issues such as promoting energy equity, improving access to energy resources and developing a balanced approach to the global energy transition that takes into account the interests of all countries.

The two sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation and maintaining regular dialogue on key issues affecting the energy sector, said the ministry.

The meeting comes as Russia's energy sector faces the prospect of additional Western sanctions.

US lawmakers have proposed legislation that could impose secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian energy exports if Moscow fails to meet conditions related to the Ukraine conflict.

Such measures, if enacted, could affect major buyers of Russian oil, including China and India, although the scope, timing and implementation of any new sanctions remain uncertain.