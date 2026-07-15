Move follows reports of disagreements within Ukraine’s military leadership

Ukrainian defense minister Fedorov announces resignation Move follows reports of disagreements within Ukraine’s military leadership

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed on Wednesday that he is stepping down from his post.

Fedorov announced his resignation on US social media company Facebook, highlighting a series of military procurement and defense technology initiatives undertaken during his tenure.

“It has been a great honor to serve the Ukrainian people as defense minister,” he said.

His resignation comes amid reports of disagreements within Ukraine’s military leadership.

According to Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told lawmakers from his Servant of the People party that Fedorov had a long-running conflict with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and the armed forces.

Ukrainian media also claimed Zelenskyy had said that “ideally, both Fedorov and Syrskyi should be dismissed, but that he cannot do so now.”

The reports also said Zelenskyy blamed Fedorov for failing to implement reforms of Ukraine’s territorial recruitment and social support centers, known as TCCs.

Sources within the ruling parliamentary faction told Ukrainska Pravda that Fedorov would remain part of the president’s team, although his future role is expected to become clearer next week.