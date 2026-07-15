Army says its forces inflicted casualties, equipment losses on Houthis, forcing them to retreat

Yemeni army says it foiled Houthi attack in northern Yemen Army says its forces inflicted casualties, equipment losses on Houthis, forcing them to retreat

The Yemeni army said on Wednesday evening that it had repelled a Houthi attack on military positions in Al-Jawf province in northern Yemen.

September Net, the official news outlet of the internationally recognized government’s Defense Ministry, said the Houthi attack targeted military positions on the Qanaw front in eastern Al-Jawf province.

The source said government forces inflicted casualties and equipment losses on the Houthis, forcing them to retreat.

Al-Jawf province borders southern Saudi Arabia and is divided between areas controlled by government forces and the Houthis.

There was no immediate Houthi comment on the army statement.

On Monday, the Yemeni government said its forces struck a runway at Sanaa International Airport after the Houthis prevented Yemeni flights from landing and allowed an Iranian plane to land “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”​​​​​​​

The Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out the attack and launched a missile strike against Saudi territory, breaking years of calm.

There has been no Saudi comment on the Houthi claim.