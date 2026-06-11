Saudi Arabia condemns ‘repeated’ Iranian attacks on Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait Riyadh urges de-escalation, return to diplomacy and continuation of negotiations

Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned “repeated” Iranian attacks targeting Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, warning that continued violations of the sovereignty of neighboring states would further increase tensions in the region.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry denounced the attacks against the three countries and reiterated the kingdom’s rejection of actions that threaten regional stability.

It warned that continued attacks on the sovereignty of neighboring countries risk aggravating the already tense situation in the region.

Riyadh called for restraint, avoiding further escalation and prioritizing diplomatic efforts to resolve the current crisis.

It also urged the continuation of negotiations sponsored by Pakistan and supported by Qatar, saying the talks offer a path toward preventing a return to war.

According to the statement, resuming diplomatic efforts would help restore security and stability in the region and contribute to global peace and security.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) early Thursday that 18 major US military targets had been struck at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, and Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, as well as a base hosting American fighter jets in Jordan.

The developments came amid rapidly escalating tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran’s subsequent announcement that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic.