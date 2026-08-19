Strike targeted home in town’s Al-Deir neighborhood overnight, according to Lebanon’s state-run news agency

Israeli warplanes target home in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire Strike targeted home in town’s Al-Deir neighborhood overnight, according to Lebanon’s state-run news agency

An Israeli airstrike overnight destroyed a home in the Al-Deir neighborhood of Nabatieh Fawqa in southern Lebanon despite an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported Wednesday.



Israeli warplanes targeted a home belonging to the Haj Ali family in the town, destroying the property, according to NNA.



The report did not provide information on possible casualties.



Israel launched intensive airstrikes on Lebanon on March 2, targeting and occupying several areas in the country’s south.



According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, 4,346 people have been killed and 12,301 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.



A ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect on April 17 and was subsequently extended several times.



The Israeli army, however, has continued attacks on southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire.