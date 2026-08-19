China readies robotic lunar mission in search for water ice Chang’e 7 spacecraft, Long March-5 Y14 rocket moved to launch pad ahead of lunar south pole expedition

China is preparing to launch its next lunar exploration mission, Chang’e 7, aimed at investigating the Moon’s south polar region for traces of water ice, state-run China Daily reported Wednesday.

The Chang’e 7 spacecraft and its Long March-5 Y14 carrier rocket were vertically transferred to the launch area at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in southern Hainan province early Wednesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Over the coming days, space engineers at the coastal spaceport will conduct final functional checks, joint testing and propellant filling ahead of the launch.

Chang’e 7 represents China’s most complex robotic lunar mission to date. The four-part spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, a surface rover and a specialized hopping mini-probe.

The mission aims to achieve technological breakthroughs in high-precision soft landing, legged mobility and the exploration of permanently shadowed craters.

Propelled by thrusters, the hopping mini-probe will travel directly into sunless lunar pits to detect water molecules, hydrogen-bearing elements and volatile compounds beneath the surface regolith.

According to the CMSA, the mission will conduct extensive environmental and resource surveys of the lunar south pole while also incorporating international cooperation.

To date, China has conducted six successful robotic lunar missions.

The country’s previous mission, the 53-day Chang’e 6 expedition in 2024, achieved the world’s first return of soil and rock samples from the far side of the Moon, bringing back 1,935.3 grams (4.27 pounds) of lunar material for scientific research.