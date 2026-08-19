Rescue teams engaged in moving 2,500 vehicles abandoned on roads after being inundated

Record rains kill 13 in Japan's Chiba province Rescue teams engaged in moving 2,500 vehicles abandoned on roads after being inundated

At least 13 people were killed in last week's record heavy rains in Japan's Chiba province, state media reported Wednesday.

One person remained missing, state broadcaster NHK reported, citing local officials.

A total of 66 houses were damaged, including three that were completely destroyed, while 1,105 homes were flooded above floor level and 1,209 were inundated below floor level.

Some 63 people were staying at evacuation shelters designated by municipalities as of Tuesday, the report said.

Rescue teams have been engaged in moving roughly 2,500 vehicles that were abandoned on roads in Chiba after being inundated, it added.

