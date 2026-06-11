At least 981 Palestinians killed, 3,104 injured by Israeli fire in Gaza since ceasefire, according to Health Ministry

Israeli fire injures 3 Palestinians in Gaza, army demolishes home in occupied West Bank At least 981 Palestinians killed, 3,104 injured by Israeli fire in Gaza since ceasefire, according to Health Ministry

Three Palestinians, including a woman, were wounded Thursday by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip, as army forces demolished a Palestinian home under construction in the occupied West Bank.

A medical source said a woman with serious injuries arrived at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after Israeli gunfire in the Atatra area west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Two people with moderate wounds also arrived at the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital after an Israeli drone exploded near civilians on Kashko Street in the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City, the source added.

Local sources said Israeli artillery shelled areas east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, while Israeli warships targeted the city’s western coast with shells and gunfire.

In central Gaza, Israeli vehicles fired machine guns toward areas east of the Maghazi refugee camp, with no injuries reported.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 981 people have been killed and 3,104 injured by Israeli army fire despite a ceasefire in place since Oct. 10, 2025.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, about 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 173,000 others wounded, while widespread destruction has affected 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian home under construction in the town of Kafr ad-Dik, west of Salfit, local sources told Anadolu.

Israeli troops raided the western part of the town with a military bulldozer and began demolishing the home, the source said.

The Israeli army alleged that the demolition was carried out as the home was built without a permit, according to the sources.

Israel routinely demolishes Palestinian homes and structures in areas of the West Bank classified as Area C, citing construction without permits.

Under the Oslo II Accord signed in 1995, Area C is under Israeli civil, security and administrative control and makes up about 60% of the West Bank.

The agreement also divided the West Bank into Area A, under full Palestinian control, and Area B, under Israeli security control and Palestinian civil and administrative control.

Palestinians say Israeli authorities generally refuse to grant them building permits in these areas while continuing to expand illegal settlements built on occupied land.

Israeli authorities carried out 70 demolitions in May, affecting 155 Palestinian structures, including 39 inhabited homes and 99 agricultural structures, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul