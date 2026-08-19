Euro area current account records surplus in June

Gokhan Ergocun
19 August 2026•Update: 19 August 2026
The current account balance of the euro area recorded a surplus of €35 billion ($40.6 billion) in June, the European Central Bank announced Wednesday.
The figure increased from a €26 billion surplus in the previous month.
The region recorded surpluses of €18 billion in goods, €17 billion in primary income and €16 billion in services.
A €16 billion deficit in secondary income partly offset these positive figures.
During the 12 months to June, the current account saw a surplus of €276 billion, which equals 1.7% of the euro area's gross domestic product.
The 12-month surplus fell from €305 billion, or 2% of gross domestic product, recorded one year earlier.
Euro area residents made net investments of €352 billion in non-euro area assets over the 12-month period.
Non-residents invested €71 billion in euro area assets during the same period.
The central bank also reported that the stock of reserve assets decreased to €1,755.4 billion in June from €1,872.8 billion in May.