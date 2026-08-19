Euro area current account balance sees surpluses in goods, primary income and services but posts deficit in secondary income

Euro area current account records surplus in June Euro area current account balance sees surpluses in goods, primary income and services but posts deficit in secondary income

The current account balance of the euro area recorded a surplus of €35 billion ($40.6 billion) in June, the European Central Bank announced Wednesday.

The figure increased from a €26 billion surplus in the previous month.

The region recorded surpluses of €18 billion in goods, €17 billion in primary income and €16 billion in services.

A €16 billion deficit in secondary income partly offset these positive figures.

During the 12 months to June, the current account saw a surplus of €276 billion, which equals 1.7% of the euro area's gross domestic product.

The 12-month surplus fell from €305 billion, or 2% of gross domestic product, recorded one year earlier.

Euro area residents made net investments of €352 billion in non-euro area assets over the 12-month period.

Non-residents invested €71 billion in euro area assets during the same period.

The central bank also reported that the stock of reserve assets decreased to €1,755.4 billion in June from €1,872.8 billion in May.

