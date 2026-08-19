Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies target criminal organization linked to lawmakers, Zelenskyy’s office Media reports say investigators search residence of deputy head of Ukrainian president’s office

Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) said Wednesday they were conducting a special operation to expose an alleged criminal organization involving current and former lawmakers as well as senior officials from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office.

The agencies said on Telegram that the alleged organization involved current and former members of Ukraine’s parliament as well as senior officials from Zelenskyy’s office.

They did not provide further details, saying more information would be released later.

“A special operation to expose a criminal organization is underway,” the anti-corruption agencies said, without identifying those allegedly involved or specifying the offenses under investigation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform reported that NABU and SAPO investigators were conducting searches at the residence of Irina Mudra, deputy head of Zelenskyy’s office.

The investigation comes amid renewed criticism over governance and corruption in Ukraine. On Tuesday, former Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov said the country was facing a systemic governance crisis and called for elections, arguing that corruption was a symptom of broader problems in how the country was being governed.

NABU and SAPO are Ukraine’s principal specialized anti-corruption bodies. Their investigations have at times involved senior government officials and lawmakers, making any probe involving Zelenskyy’s office particularly politically sensitive.